Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
