Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 6.1 %

IAS stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,353.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

