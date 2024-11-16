Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.23. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,124,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.