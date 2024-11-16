Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.25. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.