Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 639 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

