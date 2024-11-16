Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $145,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.