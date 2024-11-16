Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.