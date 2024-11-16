Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
