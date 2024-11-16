Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $179,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

