Plug Power Inc. Appoints Sanjay K. Shrestha as President; Sets Ambitious Growth Targets

Plug Power Inc. recently announced in an 8-K SEC filing that Sanjay K. Shrestha has been appointed as the company’s President, effective November 13, 2024. Shrestha will join Andrew J. Marsh, who continues to serve as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Plug Power Inc.

Sanjay K. Shrestha has an extensive background in the energy sector, having held significant positions in various companies before joining Plug Power. His previous roles include serving as Chief Investment Officer at Sky Solar Holdings and President of Sky Capital America, focusing on solar projects in different regions. Shrestha also led renewables investment banking efforts at FBR Capital Markets and played crucial roles in research coverage at Lazard Capital Markets and First Albany Capital.

His appointment marks a strategic move for Plug Power Inc., as Shrestha steps into his new role with a wealth of experience. In connection with this appointment, he will witness an increase in annual base salary to $500,000. The company disclosed that there are no familial relationships between Shrestha and any current directors or officers of Plug Power Inc.

In addition to this announcement, Plug Power Inc. revealed plans to host its 2024 Plug Symposium at its manufacturing facility in Slingerlands, New York. The event, with the theme “Plug Doing Real Things,” will highlight the company’s key milestones and objectives for the upcoming years. The Symposium aims to underscore Plug’s pivotal role in advancing the global green hydrogen economy, showcasing its extensive portfolio of solutions deployed worldwide.

As Plug Power gears up for future growth and profitability, Shrestha’s appointment sets the tone for strategic execution of business priorities. His leadership is expected to drive expansion and value creation for customers and shareholders alike.

Moreover, Plug Power Inc. outlined ambitious financial targets, projecting revenue ranging from $850 million to $950 million by 2025 and aiming for a gross margin of over 30% by 2030. These financial metrics provide a roadmap for sustainable growth and profitability over the next five years.

For further details on Plug Power’s recent developments, including a vision for the hydrogen economy’s transition, stakeholders are invited to join the 2024 Plug Symposium virtually. The event will delve into Plug’s core strategies, technological advancements, and future outlook.

