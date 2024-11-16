Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.