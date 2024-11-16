Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

