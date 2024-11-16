Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,578,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after buying an additional 152,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

