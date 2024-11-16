ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.74 and traded as low as $52.42. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 2,076 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

