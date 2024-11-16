ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 28,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

