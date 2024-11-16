Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.