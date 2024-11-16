Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 97,565 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

