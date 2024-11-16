Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Quad/Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

