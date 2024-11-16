Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 3,111,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,675. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
In other Qurate Retail news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily