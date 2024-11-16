Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 3,111,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,675. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.