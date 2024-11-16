RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 147,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 59,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

RA International Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.75. The company has a market cap of £12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.38.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.