Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $25.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $756.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,457. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $753.69 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $985.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.97.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

