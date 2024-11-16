Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,RTT News reports.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on REKR
Rekor Systems Stock Performance
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 971.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 609,678 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rekor Systems
- Trading Halts Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.