Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REKR

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,968,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.97. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 971.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 609,678 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.