Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

