Reviewing Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 337.62%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71% Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TRX Gold and Eldorado Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $38.32 million 2.62 $2.25 million N/A N/A Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.