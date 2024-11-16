RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,758 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $283.56. 185,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.66. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

