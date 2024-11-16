RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.