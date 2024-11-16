RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

