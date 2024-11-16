RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 863 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

DIA stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $348.73 and a 52-week high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.