RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.