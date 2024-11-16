Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 7.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

