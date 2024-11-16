River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 18,838,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,603,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

