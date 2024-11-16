River Street Advisors LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 195,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 103,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

