Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ELVN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 248,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,017,446.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after acquiring an additional 601,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 313,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

