Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIV. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 3,827.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 54.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock valued at $42,151,184. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

