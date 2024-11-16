Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

ROP opened at $548.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

