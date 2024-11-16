Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

