Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.90. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 7.2 %

ASM stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

