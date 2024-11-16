Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of MOS opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

