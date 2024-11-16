Royce & Associates LP Buys 40,247 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The trade was a 2.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $3,118,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,865,340.85. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

