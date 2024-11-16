Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,580 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $29,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.26 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $496.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,846.91. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $591,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

