Royce & Associates LP Sells 100,126 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,126 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Pipe worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
