Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,060 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VSE by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VSE Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.56.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
