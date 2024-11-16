Sardar Biglari Buys 4,994 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,015,227.50. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari bought 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99.

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25.

Biglari Price Performance

BH opened at $210.01 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.