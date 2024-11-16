Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 1,662,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,979,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.