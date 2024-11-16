Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.07 ($9.81) and traded as low as GBX 400.13 ($5.04). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.14), with a volume of 53,551 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.90) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 778.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($136,559.55). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £19,896.84 ($25,074.78). Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.