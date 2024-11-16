Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

