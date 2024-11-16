Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

VALE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

