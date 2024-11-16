Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Senseonics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

SENS stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 48,267.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.