Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Xylem by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 25,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Xylem by 220.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.