Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Linde by 13.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $449.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.08 and a 200-day moving average of $452.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $396.07 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

