Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Williams Trading raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $961.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.