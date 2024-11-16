Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 19.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
AlloVir Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
