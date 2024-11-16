Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 19.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

AlloVir Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlloVir Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 152.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 694.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.