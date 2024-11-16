Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 19.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 152.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 694.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

